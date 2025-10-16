S.T.A.R.T.™ Urges Nationwide Focus on Active Threat Preparedness Ahead of National School Bus Safety Week

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As districts nationwide prepare to observe National School Bus Safety Week (October 20–24, 2025), School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training (S.T.A.R.T.™) is calling on school leaders to expand the definition of bus safety to include active threat preparedness.

The Ohio-based organization, which has trained thousands of drivers across multiple states including Ohio, Georgia, Tennessee, California, Illinois, and West Virginia, says too few of the nation's 500,000 school bus drivers have been equipped to recognize warning signs or respond effectively during an active-threat situation.

"Traditional safety measures—like fire drills and evacuation plans—are important, but they don't go far enough," said Jim Levine, CEO of S.T.A.R.T.™. "Today's threats are different, and drivers must be trained to detect early warning behaviors, stay calm under pressure, and make fast, informed decisions that protect the lives of the 25 million students they transport throughout our nation every day."

S.T.A.R.T.™'s evidence-based training program teaches drivers to identify concerning behavior, communicate effectively under stress, and execute safe, defensive maneuvers during crisis events. The hands-on curriculum was developed by active-duty and former law enforcement, crisis intervention specialists and mental health professionals and is already being adopted by districts of all sizes across the country.

This year's campaign also comes at a crucial moment: the STOP School Violence Grant—funded by the U.S. Department of Justice—is now open for applications. The grant can help cover the cost of driver safety and active-threat training, allowing districts to strengthen their preparedness without straining local budgets.

"This is a rare and urgent opportunity," Levine added. "Districts that act now can use STOP Grant funding to train their entire transportation workforce and make sure their drivers are prepared for real-world threats, not just theoretical ones."

S.T.A.R.T.™ is encouraging districts to apply for STOP Grant funding before the October 27 submission deadline and to make active-threat response training a key component of their safety strategy. The STOP Grant was created to protect American children by funding evidence-based programs that prevent violence and strengthen school safety. S.T.A.R.T.™ (School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training) qualifies for the grant because it goes directly to the heart of that mission — providing bus drivers and aides with hands-on training to recognize and respond to potential threats.

For National School Bus Safety Week, S.T.A.R.T.™ will release daily safety tips, feature testimonials from trained drivers, and share district success stories on its website and social media channels.

"School bus safety must mean more than stop arms and flashing lights," Levine said. "Preparedness is the new seatbelt — and it can save lives."

About S.T.A.R.T.™

Founded in 2015 and based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, S.T.A.R.T.™ (School Transportation Active-Threat Response Training) operates nationwide to prepare school transportation professionals to recognize, prevent, and respond to active threats on and around school buses. The multidisciplinary S.T.A.R.T.™ team includes active-duty and former law enforcement, SWAT, U.S. Secret Service personnel, crisis-intervention specialists, and mental-health professionals. Training is hands-on, scenario-based, and aligned with district policies and local laws to keep students and staff safe during transport. For more information, visit www.schoolbusstart.com.

