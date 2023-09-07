Start WellTech Opens Global Call for Market-Ready Mental Health and Wellness Startups

Arieli Capital launches a unique business scale-up program in Salt Lake City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start WellTech, a global scale-up powered by Arieli Capital, announces its open call for market-ready mental health and wellness startups. This program presents a unique opportunity for startups looking to connect with investors, partners, and clients in this thriving industry.

A Business-Minded Program Focused on Growth

Start WellTech is a business-minded initiative aimed at fostering innovation in the mental health and wellness sectors. The program connects Seed to A-round startups with resources and support to scale their ventures on a global stage. Start WellTech's previous cycles have generated notable success stories, including investments by Arieli Capital in select program graduates such as Jama App, Elvy.ai, and Diamante Srl, highlighting the potential for startups to secure valuable investments.

Salt Lake City's Rapidly Emerging Tech Ecosystem

Start WellTech will take place on October 23-26, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The city's emerging tech ecosystem is one of the most prominent in the United States and in the world, and is developing at a rapid pace, with the number of tech workers operating in Salt Lake City expected to grow by 32% by 2033 - the highest growth anywhere in the US. The city's local tech industry rivals those in San Mateo, Cambridge and even Silicon Valley.

In-Person Meetings and Expo

Accepted startups will attend in-person business meetings and present their technology and business at the closing expo and pitch event, set to take place in Salt Lake City. This event promises to be a pivotal moment for entrepreneurs seeking to accelerate their growth.

Or Haviv, Head of Global Innovation at Arieli Capital: "Based on McKinsey & Company, the wellness industry market size is estimated at $1.5 trillion with an expected growth rate of 5–10% on an annual basis. We see a growth in Institutional as well as venture investors targeting wellness technologies. We look forward to the third cycle of our mental health and wellness program, bringing the world's most innovative wellness startups to the vibrant ecosystem of Salt Lake City, Utah. As a double bottom line company, Arieli is especially excited for this cohort, which, in addition to business potential, will focus on advancing technologies with the power to help improve the lives of millions of people around the world."

About Arieli Capital :

Arieli Capital is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active partner in the next generation of technology companies. With our bottom-line approach, we are focused on creating real impact, while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. Our partnerships with global academia, research centers and hospitals offers us early access to investment opportunities and technologies that we can help commercialize. As hands-on investors and operators we offer our portfolio companies extensive value creation programs that empower them to succeed.

