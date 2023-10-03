Start Your Career in Behavioral Healthcare with Helping Hands Family Autism Services

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leading provider of autism therapy services is Great Place to Work certified for its welcoming environment and impactful job opportunities. HHF is hiring Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) in most of their locations across New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

What is an RBT?

Registered Behavior Technicians play a vital role in the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Under the supervision of a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), RBTs provide 1:1 play-based therapy called applied behavior analysis (ABA), using evidence-based principles and strategies to teach children with ASD new skills, reduce problem behaviors, and improve their quality of life.

What does an RBT do?

RBTs implement specific tasks/goals with their client that are laid out in the behavior care plan created by BCBAs. Through play-based therapy tactics, an RBT observes and takes notes on a child's progression with the goals. These notes are used to help the BCBA adjust a client's treatment plan to make sure the child is progressing and seeing positive outcomes. 

The ABA field is growing rapidly, and RBTs are in high demand. RBTs can work in a variety of settings, including homes, clinics, and schools. This provides flexibility to choose a setting that is a good fit for you.

Why become an RBT at Helping Hands Family?

HHF is a great place to become an RBT because they offer unique benefits:

  • Comprehensive, Paid Training Program- HHF offers a 4-week paid training program which covers all the skills necessary to pass the RBT certification exam.

  • Fun Work Environment- RBTs at HHF enjoy participating in team-building activities, social events, and celebrations, connecting with their team, and having fun!

  • Impactful and Rewarding Career- At HHF, you will have the chance to develop new skills, grow your career, and make a real difference in the lives of children and their families.

To learn more about becoming an RBT with Helping Hands Family, please visit their LinkedIn or website or contact CJ Warner at [email protected]

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing autism therapy provider in the Northeast, offering in-clinic, in-home, and in-school therapy based on each child's unique needs. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals who create customized treatment plans to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

