Start Your Engines: Java House Grand Prix Races onto Arlington, Texas Streets this March

The INDYCAR series will debut in Arlington, Texas, with a three-day event scheduled for March 13–15, 2026

The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will be held on a purpose-built street circuit in the city's Entertainment District, surrounding AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field

Expected to draw visitors to Arlington and spotlight the city's thriving sports, culture and entertainment offerings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Arlington takes center stage as engines fire up for the inaugural Java House INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington, March 13–15, ushering in a new era of street racing and spotlighting the city as a destination worth exploring well beyond race weekend.

Situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington is built for both drive-in and fly-in race fans, offering easy access for anyone visiting North Texas. The three-day event unfolds around AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, placing the action at the heart of one of the country's most active sports and entertainment districts.

"The Grand Prix is a defining moment for Arlington and an open invitation to experience everything our city has to offer during race weekend and all year long," said Brent DeRaad, president and CEO of the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. "From iconic venues to unexpected local finds, Arlington embodies the kind of energy and variety that makes it easy for visitors to stay a little longer."

To celebrate the first-ever Grand Prix of Arlington, the Arlington Museum of Art debuts Chasing Victory: An INDYCAR Exhibition from Feb. 13 to July 12, 2026. The limited-time display features five vintage INDYCAR vehicles from historic races, offering guests an up-close look at motorsports history while highlighting the city's expanding arts scene.

Race weekend vibes continue with the Good Ranchers Concert Series featuring performances by All Time Low and GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain.

The Grand Prix serves as a gateway to Arlington's broader visitor experience – a city shaped by diversity, cuisine, arts, music and locally-owned shops and attractions, all just minutes apart. Some of the city's must-see attractions and experiences include:

Additionally, Arlington is home to a vibrant multicultural dining and shopping scene. Renowned spots like Smoke'N Ash BBQ and Prince Lebanese Grill showcase the city's distinct culinary roots, while local businesses such as Calyan Wax Co. and Goldilinks Jewelry offer thoughtfully crafted goods. Together, these experiences add depth, personality and local flavor to any visit to the city.

For more information on the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, visit www.gparlington.com or www.arlington.org to plan your next trip to the place where big moments happen.

