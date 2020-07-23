Start Your Grand Adventure In DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRAGON QUEST® fans around the world will rejoice as SQUARE ENIX® announced DRAGON QUEST®XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ - Definitive Edition will make its way on to PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, Windows 10 and PC (STEAM®) on December 4, 2020. This marks the debut of the beloved series on Xbox and the game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC, bringing its unique art style and rich storytelling to a whole new audience.

To celebrate the announcement, DRAGON QUEST series creator, Yuji Horii said, 'it's great to finally bring the series to Xbox fans….'. To watch the announcement trailer visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F57er96VGGE.

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition promises to be an enthralling and unmissable adventure for RPG fans. The perfect first step into the world of DRAGON QUEST for the uninitiated, players will follow the perilous journey of the Luminary, a hunted hero who must uncover the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charismatic cast of supporting characters. Embarking on a quest taking them across continents and over vast oceans, they will learn of an ominous threat facing the world. Packed with over 100 hours of content from the critically acclaimed 2017 release of DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, this definitive version also brings with it an array of upgrades and enhancements including:

New character side stories – Get to know your fascinating cast of companions more than ever with individual side stories and adventures

– Get to know your fascinating cast of companions more than ever with individual side stories and adventures Retro 2D mode - In addition to stunning 3D, you can also choose to play in 2D with retro inspired graphics of classic 16-bit RPGs

- In addition to stunning 3D, you can also choose to play in 2D with retro inspired graphics of classic 16-bit RPGs 16-bit World of Tickington – Journey to past DRAGON QUEST worlds full of additional side-quests reimagined in the retro style

– Journey to past DRAGON QUEST worlds full of additional side-quests reimagined in the retro style Japanese audio – Choice to play the entire game with all-new Japanese voice-over or the original English

– Choice to play the entire game with all-new Japanese voice-over or the original English Fully Orchestrated Soundtrack – Ability to switch between the symphonic soundtrack or the original synthesized soundtrack as you travel the world of Erdrea

– Ability to switch between the symphonic soundtrack or the original synthesized soundtrack as you travel the world of Erdrea Photo mode - Immortalize your adventure with the perfect image. Rearrange characters, set different poses, change angles etc. are just some of the features available in Photo Mode

Pre-orders are now live on Microsoft Store and STEAM®. PlayStation®Store pre-orders will be available at a later date.

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is not yet rated and will be available for the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, Windows 10 and PC (STEAM®) on December 4, 2020. For more information visit: www.dragonquest-game.com.

Related Links:

Official Homepage: www.dragonquest-game.com

Pre-order Link(s) [if applicable]:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DragonQuest

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonquest

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DragonQuest

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DragonQuest

#DQXI #DragonQuest

About Square Enix Inc.

Square Enix Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

© 2017, 2020 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX All Rights Reserved. ©SUGIYAMA KOBO ⓅSUGIYAMA KOBO

DRAGON QUEST, ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd..

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix Inc.

Related Links

https://square-enix-games.com

