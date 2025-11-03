Start2 Group, Inc. Announces BARDA Award to Launch $100M Antiviral Prize Competition

$100 million multi-stage prize competition to develop innovative broad-spectrum antiviral therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Start2 Group, Inc., a global leader in startup de-risking and acceleration, today announces its partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to launch a new prize competition focused on broad-spectrum small molecule antivirals. Through the BARDA Accelerator Network's VITAL Hub, Start2 will design, promote, and administer the upcoming prize competition. BARDA has committed a minimum of $100M to support the effort, which seeks to advance development of novel antivirals that strengthen the therapeutic pipeline and address gaps in strategic preparedness.

The multi-year, tiered prize is due to formally launch in early 2026. The competition is aimed at developing safe, effective broad-spectrum antivirals with the potential to advance into clinical trials and achieve U.S. regulatory approval. The prize competition centers around the development of novel therapies for flavivirus and togavirus pathogens as a use case for applying emerging approaches, including AI-enabled drug discovery and design, to bolster national health security while delivering practical public health impact. By using a prize mechanism, the effort invites participation from both traditional and non-traditional government partners to engage in this critical competition.

"We are honored to partner with BARDA to lead this prize competition that draws in new innovators, lowers barriers of entry for new researchers and approaches, and rewards scientific translational breakthroughs with the potential to advance into the clinic and achieve FDA approval," said Annika Pierson, CEO of Start 2 Group, Inc. "I'm excited that Start2 is partnering with BARDA on another important innovation competition, building on our collaborative relationship."

This competition underscores the urgent need for broad-spectrum antivirals that target viral families and demonstrate strong safety profiles suitable for all populations. Effective preparedness requires multiple therapeutic candidates ready to address a range of pathogens, including flaviviruses and togaviruses such as dengue, Chikungunya, and West Nile viruses. Expanding the portfolio of safe and versatile antiviral options is critical to strengthening national health security.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Other Transaction number 75A50124C00012.

