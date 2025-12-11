StarTech.com Launches Industry-Leading Secure KVM Switch Solutions for Government and High-Security Environments

GROVEPORT, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarTech.com, a leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its Secure KVM Switch products, designed to meet the stringent security, compliance and performance requirements of government, military and defense, finance and healthcare infrastructures. Backed by over 40 years of StarTech.com's leadership in connectivity and KVM technology, the Secure KVM Switch products offer complete NIAP compliance across all major protection profiles and modules. This ensures classified systems are strictly separated and prevents data leaks or unauthorized access.

By combining U.S. engineering and manufacturing, 24/5 validation and support, TAA compliance as well as NIAP PP 4.0 + PP-Module compliance with a rugged, enterprise-grade metal design, StarTech.com's Secure KVM Switch products deliver unmatched security and reliability. The new products provide assurance, dedicated CAC protection and fully validated NIAP SKUs that are backed by rigorous lifecycle testing and comprehensive technical support, equipping organizations with the hardware required to meet compliance requirements and protect sensitive information across multiple networks.

"Our government agency, defense contractor and enterprise IT customers count on us to deliver solutions that help them connect, manage, and secure their technology environments with confidence," said Ellard Teeple, Chief Technical Officer of StarTech.com. "The addition of StarTech.com's Secure KVM Switch products allows us to meet the evolving needs of IT teams, equipping them with the right tools to stay ahead in today's increasingly complex security landscape."

Key applications include:

Government, Military and Defense — Ideal for military, defense contractors and security teams requiring tamper-proof hardware, CAC authentication support and NIAP-certified compliance.

— Ideal for military, defense contractors and security teams requiring tamper-proof hardware, CAC authentication support and NIAP-certified compliance. Finance and Healthcare — With NIAP Certification and hardware isolation, StarTech.com Secure KVM's ensure no data is leaked between the connected PC's on different security domains. This is ideal for ensuring privacy of financial data (trading floors, back office) and medical records (HIPAA)

— With NIAP Certification and hardware isolation, StarTech.com Secure KVM's ensure no data is leaked between the connected PC's on different security domains. This is ideal for ensuring privacy of financial data (trading floors, back office) and medical records (HIPAA) Critical Infrastructure Operations — Supports control system operators in sectors like power utilities, transportation and manufacturing where operational technology (OT) networks must remain isolated from business IT systems.

With a broad selection of Secure KVM Switch products, industry-leading support and reliability, StarTech.com's Secure KVMs set a new standard for secure access switching in defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure applications.

The full line of products, are available for pre-order now will be arriving in late 2025 through StarTech.com as well as leading global IT resellers and distributors including CDW, Insight, Connection, Amazon, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and D&H.

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com is a global leader in connectivity solutions, manufacturing a wide range of accessories designed to meet the demanding performance standards of IT professionals and enterprise engineers. Since 1985, the company has expanded into 27 markets across five continents, with products relied upon by more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 15 consecutive years, StarTech.com continues to set the standard for reliability, innovation, and trusted enterprise-grade performance.

