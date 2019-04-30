Startek and Aegis Recognized as One of the World's Best Outsourcing Providers by IAOP®

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek (NYSE: SRT) and Aegis, global providers of customer experience management solutions, have been named to the Best of the Global Outsourcing 100® (GO100) list produced by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

This year's list featured companies that have been at the top of the GO100 for a decade, including the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors from across all industries, areas of specialization and sizes. Startek and Aegis were recognized by IAOP for their performance across several categories, including Best of Leaders, Top Customer References, Top Innovation and CSR.

"This is an outstanding accomplishment for Startek and Aegis to be recognized by IAOP for our exceptional customer experience platform and digital transformation efforts," said Joe Duryea, global chief revenue officer of Startek and Aegis. "Our consistency in being named to this list, along with our recognition for outstanding performance in several other categories, further validates our position as a global leader in the BPO industry. I'd like to thank IAOP for being a consistently active forum for innovation and industry collaboration."

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "I congratulate Startek and Aegis for being recognized on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, corporate social responsibility, size, and growth."

Startek and Aegis continue to invest in innovation and strive to move up the value chain with transformational business process services, omni-channel capabilities and industry-specific business offerings to further enable clients to meet their corporate goals.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Startek and Aegis

Startek and Aegis are leading global providers of customer experience management solutions. The companies provide business process outsourcing and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has approximately 47,500 outsourcing experts across 58 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek and Aegis' global solutions, please visit www.startek.com and www.aegisglobal.com.

