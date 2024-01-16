Startek Announces the Acquisition of a Minority Stake by Capital Square Partners

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square Partners (CSP), a private equity investment firm, completed the acquisition of the minority stake not already owned by it of Startek Inc. (Startek), a global digital-first customer experience (CX) solutions provider on January 5, 2024. Startek has since been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). CSP acquired the minority stake not already owned by it for ~$75 million, valuing Startek at $4.30 per share, a 47% premium to its pre-offer price. 

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered superior customer experience solutions to the world's leading brands, with operations spanning 12 countries, employing more than 38,000 associates. Startek helps create memorable, personalized experiences in an omnichannel environment. Its clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services. 

The offer from CSP was evaluated by a Special Committee of Startek comprising independent and disinterested directors. The Special Committee was given all the power and decision-making authority concerning the offer from CSP and the subsequent delisting, advised by Houlihan Lokey (led by Youmna Salameh) and Gibson Dunn (led by Saee Mazumdar and Andrew Kaplan) on financial and legal sides, respectively. Houlihan Lokey was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (led by Eric M. Krautheimer).  

Mukesh Sharda and Sanjay Chakrabarty, Managing Partners, who led this for CSP, were advised by Latham & Watkins (led by Rob Katz and Sidharth Bhasin). 

About Startek® 

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services. 

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.    

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.  

