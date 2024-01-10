Startek Earns Coveted HR Asia Awards, Highlighting Commitment to Workplace Excellence and DEI

News provided by

Startek

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been named one of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 – Malaysia Chapter, marking the fourth consecutive year Startek has received this prestigious honor. Additionally, Startek was recognized with the HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Award 2023, further solidifying the company's dedication to fostering an inclusive and engaging work environment.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognize outstanding organizations, identified by their employees, as employers of choice. The program seeks the best workplaces across Asia, focusing on companies with exceptional HR practices, high employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. The award's prestige attracts applicants from Fortune 500 companies, multinationals and government-linked enterprises. Startek was lauded for its initiatives in creating a culture of excellence, promoting employee engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by HR Asia for our resolve to create a world-class workplace experience," said S M Gupta, Global Head HR, Startek. "Receiving the Best Companies to Work For award for the fourth year running is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees and their well-being. Additionally, the DEI Award recognizes our ongoing efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential."

The HR Asia awards are based on rigorous research and analysis of employee responses and company data. This recognition further strengthens the position of Startek as a leading employer in Asia, attracting top talent and building a loyal and engaged workforce.

Startek remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the highest standards in HR practices, continually striving to set benchmarks for workplace excellence and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

For more information about Startek and its award-winning HR practices, please visit www.startek.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries, including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce; and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders. 

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

