Startek® earns top honors in Comparably Awards for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced recent accolades from Comparably. These include awards for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams. These prestigious recognitions highlight Startek's commitment to fostering professional development and nurturing exceptional leadership.

The Comparably Awards are based on anonymous employee feedback, reflecting a company's dedication to creating a supportive and growth-oriented work environment. The Best Career Growth award honors efforts to provide ample opportunities for employees to advance their careers and the Best Leadership Teams award highlights the strength and effectiveness of the company's leadership in guiding and inspiring its workforce.

"These awards, based on objective feedback from employees, means a lot to us at Startek", said Startek Global CEO Bharat Rao. "These awards are a recognition of our unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive and engaging work environment that reflects our core value. Startek employees are the cornerstone of our success and their growth and well-being is critical to our success as an organisation. These recognitions reinforce our dedication to providing clear career paths, continuous development opportunities and exceptional leadership that is empowered to succeed."

The Startek focus on career development ranges from comprehensive training programs to mentorship opportunities. Startek ensures that its workforce has the resources and support needed for continuous growth. Additionally, the leadership team at Startek is committed to maintaining a transparent and collaborative environment, which is instrumental in the company's ongoing success.

Central to the company's success are its core values: delight customers, take responsibility, champion innovation and work together. These values guide every aspect of the company's operations, ensuring that all employees are aligned with the mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences. By fostering a culture rooted in these principles, Startek empowers its team to achieve outstanding results and drive continuous improvement.

For more information about Startek and its award-winning initiatives, please visit www.startek.com.

