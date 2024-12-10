Startek® Honduras earns Dragon Award 'Generation Y-Z' and celebrates leadership recognition

News provided by

Startek

Dec 10, 2024, 08:12 ET

  • Fostering innovation, inclusion and excellence across generations

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is delighted to announce two significant honors that underscore its unwavering commitment to excellence. Startek Honduras has been awarded the prestigious Dragon Award 'Generation Y-Z' by the Awards of Happiness® Firm, and for the second consecutive year, Manolo Moreno, Vice President of Operations, has been recognized as one of the region's most visionary and innovative leaders.

The Dragon Award 'Generation Y-Z' celebrates exceptional efforts of Startek Honduras in fostering a workplace culture that supports Gen Y-Z employees. This recognition reflects feedback from a September 2024 employee survey, where the organization earned an impressive overall approval score of 80%. Startek was commended for its strong communication across multigenerational teams, equal opportunities and robust learning and development initiatives that nurture inclusive environments.

"Our associates are at the heart of these achievements," said S.M. Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "The Dragon Award 'Generation Y-Z' and Manolo's well-deserved recognition as a visionary leader underscore our efforts to build a workplace that values innovation, inclusion and employee well-being. Together, we continue to drive excellence in customer experience and foster a culture where everyone can thrive."

The award ceremony brought together leading companies from across Latin America and celebrated excellence in workplace culture and leadership. Startek Honduras, with over 2,000 associates, remains dedicated to combining people, technology and data to create unparalleled customer experiences for top global brands. These recognitions reaffirm the organization's mission to foster an environment of growth, inclusion and excellence for its teams.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered exceptional CX solutions for leading global brands. Across 12 countries, 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences across diverse industries. Learn more at www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Awards of Happiness® 

Awards of Happiness® is an initiative that acknowledges organizations for their commitment to creating a positive work environment that fosters happiness, employee well-being, and overall success.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

