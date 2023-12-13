Startek Honored as one of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place To Work India

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM for the year 2023. The prestigious accolade is a testament to the Startek commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for its associates.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 have been recognized.

S.M. Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, expressed his elation and pride in response to the recognition, stating, "We are elated to receive such an honor from Great Place To Work and to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM this year. At Startek, we firmly believe that our culture and values serve as our top strengths. Here, the integrity of our associates is highly valued, diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated and innovation, teamwork and critical thinking are constantly encouraged. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to fostering a workplace where our associates thrive and contribute to our collective success."

Startek has consistently demonstrated a dedication to creating an engaging workplace that values diversity, innovation, and employee satisfaction. The company's inclusion in the list of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 underscores its commitment to providing a conducive and rewarding environment for its workforce. The recognition by Great Place To Work India reflects the company's dedication to excellence, both as an employer and as a key player in India's business ecosystem.

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

