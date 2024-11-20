Startek® Interaction Analytics wins 2024 BIG Awards for Business

Recognized for excellence in CX Innovation with AI-Driven insights

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that its cutting-edge Startek® Interaction Analytics platform has been honored with the 2024 BIG Award for Business. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, this award celebrates organizations and products setting new industry standards and driving innovation.

The Startek® Interaction Analytics platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze customer interactions across multiple channels. By uncovering trends, sentiment, and actionable insights, the platform enables brands to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and achieve superior CX outcomes.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 BIG Award for Business, a recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation in customer experience," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek. "The success of Startek Interaction Analytics highlights the transformative power of technology to deliver actionable insights that drive better customer engagement, operational efficiency, and business outcomes. At Startek, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks by blending technology, data, and human expertise to empower our clients."

The BIG Awards for Business honor exceptional companies, products, and individuals whose achievements redefine success across industries.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of over 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. The BIG Awards for Business uniquely judge organizations through experienced executives who evaluate achievements and performance across industries. Learn more at www.bintelligence.com.

