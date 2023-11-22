Startek Named 2023 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

Startek

22 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER , Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider announced today that Startek Agent AI has been named New Product of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business.

Startek Agent AI integrates three advanced AI solutions to boost both employee (EX) and customer experience (CX). The platform uses AI for global contact center agent training, emphasizing real-life scenario-based learning to improve speed to proficiency. Startek proactively combines people, technology and data to deliver customer experience excellence for leading brands. By blending people and technology Startek is creating the contact center of the future in which technology relieves agents of repetitive tasks and supports team members to deliver highly personalized interactions.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious BIG Award for Business, affirming our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service for our clients' customers. We are proud to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and the recognition of Startek Agent AI as New Product of the Year underscores our belief that blending people, technology and data delivers the best outcomes for our clients and our people," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek.

Deployed as a single solution or individual modules, Startek Agent AI improves both the agent and customer experience to deliver superior CX and builds on the success of the award-winning Startek Cloud. Startek Cloud combines technology and a process framework, to enable agents to work remotely on any device, while built-in security governance safeguards operations at all times.

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Startek on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.  

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

