Startek Named to The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP

News provided by

Startek

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). Startek was recognized in the Leader Judging Size category.

"We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged as one of the world's top outsourcing service providers by IAOP," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. "This reinforces our commitment to equipping  clients with transformative solutions that elevate their customer interactions and unlock exceptional business results. We are grateful to IAOP for recognizing the transformative impact of the solutions we provide to our clients."

The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Startek for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

Operating in 12 countries with over 38,000 employees, Startek handles 500 million customer interactions each year for global brands. Being on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list confirms the Startek leadership in customer experience management, showing its commitment to providing top-notch solutions for clients.

About IAOP

IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.   

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

Media relations   
Neha Iyer  
Startek  
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

