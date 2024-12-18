Startek® recognized for Best CEO and Best Company Culture at the 2024 Comparably Awards

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced recent accolades from Comparably, including awards for Best CEO and Best Company Culture. These recognitions highlight Startek's commitment to fostering exceptional leadership and a positive, growth-oriented workplace.

The Comparably Awards are based on anonymous employee feedback, reflecting Startek's dedication to creating an environment where leadership inspires success and employees thrive. The Best CEO award celebrates outstanding leadership, while the Best Company Culture award recognizes excellence across core workplace metrics, including trust, career growth, and employee satisfaction.

"These awards highlight the leadership and culture that define Startek," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek. "We are proud of our leadership's ability to inspire and empower our teams while fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment. At Startek, our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and their growth is key to our success."

The Startek focus on leadership and culture is guided by its core values: delight customers, take responsibility, champion innovation, and work together. These principles ensure alignment across the organization, enabling Startek to deliver exceptional customer experiences while nurturing an inclusive and collaborative workplace.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. For more information on Comparably's Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Operating in 12 countries with 38,000 associates, Startek creates personalized, memorable experiences across industries, including telecom, travel, retail, and financial services.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

