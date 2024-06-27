Startek recognized on 2024 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® list

DENVER, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). This year, Startek was recognized as a leader in the Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Innovation categories.

The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes exceptional outsourcing service providers and advisors worldwide. Startek's consistent presence on this esteemed list highlights the company's steadfast commitment to delivering superior service and innovative solutions within the outsourcing industry.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a leader in the outsourcing industry and to be recognized in multiple categories," said Startek Global CEO Bharat Rao. "This recognition demonstrates our dedication to providing top-tier customer experience solutions, earning client trust, and fostering innovation. We are grateful to IAOP for this honor."

The rigorous selection process for the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 involves a comprehensive evaluation by an independent panel of IAOP customer members. Startek's inclusion in the Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Innovation categories reflects its ability to consistently meet and exceed client expectations across diverse industries.

With operations spanning 13 countries and a dedicated team of over 38,000 professionals, Startek manages more than 500 million customer interactions annually for leading global brands. The company's inclusion on the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in customer experience management and highlights its commitment to delivering exceptional CX solutions worldwide.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

