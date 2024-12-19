Startek® recognized with multiple prestigious HR awards in Malaysia

- Celebrating excellence in workplace culture, inclusivity, and talent development

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with three prestigious accolades, reaffirming its position as a top employer in Malaysia. Startek was awarded the HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2024 (Malaysia Edition) for the 5th consecutive year, the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award 2024 for the 2nd consecutive year, and the 2025 Graduates' Choice of Employers to Work For in Malaysia by Talentbank.

HR Asia recognized Startek as the only winner in the BPO category for its progressive HR practices, inclusive policies, and focus on employee engagement and career growth. The Talentbank award highlights Startek's ability to attract and nurture future talent, with over 550,000 votes cast by university students nationwide.

SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, said, "These awards reflect our commitment to building a high-performing, inclusive culture that drives business success. At Startek, we understand that investing in our people directly impacts the quality of solutions we deliver to our clients. By fostering innovation, diversity, and continuous growth, we empower our teams to create value for our clients, our business, and the broader community."

These recognitions highlight Startek's leadership in creating an inclusive, engaging work environment and supporting the next generation of leaders.

About HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognizes organizations with outstanding workplace culture, employee engagement and HR practices.

About HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

The HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award honors organizations that foster inclusivity and equal opportunities for all employees.

About Talentbank Graduates' Choice of Employers to Work For

Talentbank's Graduates' Choice of Employers to Work For recognizes companies voted by university students as preferred employers.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Operating in 12 countries with 38,000 associates, Startek creates personalized, memorable experiences across industries, including telecom, travel, retail, and financial services.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek