Startek Secures Another Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification™ in the Philippines for 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is honored to announce its latest achievement, being a Great Place To Work® Certified™ company in the Philippines based on a remarkable 79% overall associate satisfaction rate. This prestigious certification reflects our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional work environment where associates feel valued, empowered and motivated to excel.

Great Place To Work® recognizes organizations that excel in promoting work-life balance, fostering a positive company culture and maintaining ethical senior management practices. To establish which companies deserve this accolade, the global organization conducts research-backed surveys and questionnaires to gather anonymous feedback from associates for analysis. The Great Place To Work Certification is a testament to the dedication of organizations like Startek, which consistently ensure a welcoming and inclusive work environment for their team members.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which affirms our mission to cultivate a workplace where our associates are genuinely valued and empowered," Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "We hire exceptionally talented individuals, equip them with the tools needed for success and foster a culture of collaboration. The outstanding results we've achieved validate our effort. It also reflects our dedication to providing the highest level of service to our clients."

Key findings from the survey include:

80% of Startek associates believe that "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

An impressive 79% overall performance rating, demonstrating the high quality of the Startek work environment.

A remarkable 86% of associates joining Startek Philippines say they were made to feel welcome from day one.

"As we move forward, we are filled with excitement and determination to build upon this strong foundation," affirmed S. M. Gupta, Global Head HR, Startek. "An inspiring work environment is at the core of our success and it's a journey that never truly ends. The fact that 79% of associates in the Philippines feel a sense of pride in what we accomplish speaks volumes, and we are dedicated to continuing our journey, thriving, innovating and making a positive impact on the world. The best is yet to come."

This certification underscores the Startek commitment to nurturing a positive and inclusive workplace culture, demonstrating that they value, empower, and motivate the associates to reach their full potential. It not only showcases the company's dedication to their workforce but also solidifies their position as an industry leader, emphasizing that Startek's organizational values align with the well-being of their associates.

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

