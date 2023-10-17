Startek Secures Impressive Position in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - APAC Region

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today it has been recognized as a Major Contender by leading global analyst firm Everest Group in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This achievement underscores the company's steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and solidifies its role as a trusted partner in the CX industry.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Everest Group in the CXM Services PEAK Matrix. Our position showcases our team's proven and ability to deliver innovative, digital-first CX solutions in a highly competitive market," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, coupled with our strategic focus on combining people, technology and data to deliver results, has positioned us as a frontrunner in the CX landscape."

Everest Group's CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023 - APAC Region evaluates 54 CXM service providers worldwide and assesses their market success, vision and capabilities. The report recognizes Startek outstanding commitment to addressing evolving enterprise priorities by engaging in technology partnerships and developing proprietary technology tools. These initiatives enable operational efficiencies and deliver seamless experiences for the digital-age consumer, aligning perfectly with the growing importance of AI in the CX market.

"Startek occupies an extensive network of agents across the APAC region providing strong language capabilities in several native languages such as Japanese, Sinhalese, Chinese and Hindi to tap into the fast-growing CXM opportunity in the region," said Sharang Sharma, Vice President, Everest Group. "Startek has successfully implemented outcome-based pricing models for clients that are seeking strategic partnerships. This combined with its ongoing investments to expand its cloud and employee management capabilities, has helped to position it as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) APAC – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

Everest Group's reports affirm the Startek strategy, which includes the development of innovative capabilities and global expansion, with a strategic focus on key regions. This approach has solidified the company's position as a leading global Customer Experience (CX) provider, present in 12 countries. To learn more about Startek, visit www.startek.com

To access the full report, click here https://www.startek.com/insight-post/analyst-reports/startek-recognized-as-a-major-contender-in-everest-group-customer-experience-management-cxm-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-apac/

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.  

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek. 

