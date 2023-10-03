Startek Shines at the Stevie Awards, Receiving Multiple Honors for Exceptional Employment Practices

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce its recent accomplishments at the prestigious Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. Startek has been honored with the Silver Stevie® Award in the 'Best Leadership Development Program' and 'Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion' categories and the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce' category. These accolades underscore the Startek commitment to excellence in leadership development, diversity and inclusion and remote workforce management.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"We take great pride in spearheading initiatives and resources that make a positive difference to our associates' experience and development," said S. M Gupta, Chief People Office, Startek. "We are committed to nurturing a corporate culture grounded in diversity and inclusion while striving for ongoing excellence across the Startek community."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by combining of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 107,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the eighth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance and we look forward to promoting their achievements on our blog and social media over the coming year," said Stevie's president Maggie Miller.

The Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards further highlight the company's dedication to driving positive change in the customer experience management industry. Learn more about Startek at www.startek.com.

