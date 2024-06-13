Startek sweeps eight W.E. Global Employees' Choice Awards

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today, announced that it has won eight awards at the W.E. Global Employees' Choice Awards by W.E.-Matter. Among these prestigious accolades, Startek was honored with the esteemed W.E.- Global Employees' Choice CEO and W.E.- Global Employees' Choice CHRO awards, recognizing the company's exceptional leadership and human resource management.

The awards highlight the company's dedication to excellence, diversity, inclusion and employee well-being. The 2024 Startek accolades include the W.E. Global Employees' Choice Award (Mega Category), Employees' Choice CEO Award, Employees' Choice CHRO Award, Employees' choice workplace: Diversity & Inclusion Award, Employees' choice workplace: for Gen Y, Employee's choice workplace: for Gen Z, Employees' choice workplace with Best State of Well-Being 2024 and Employees' choice workplace with Best Managers Award.

Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Startek, we strive to create an environment where our employees feel valued, engaged and empowered. Receiving these awards is a tremendous honor for us and highlights our commitment to creating an environment where our employees feel valued, engaged and empowered. It showcases the collective efforts of the Startek team in advancing customer experience and promoting a culture of diversity and well-being. I am proud to lead such an exceptional organization."

W.E.-Matter is a global, new-age HR firm that harnesses the potential of employee engagement and well-being through its innovative P5 model. This model defines five key behaviors: Promoter, Persistent, Perseverant, Passionate and Peaceful, which are essential for fostering strong emotional connections between employees and their organizations. The award process involves a comprehensive survey of all employees in participating companies, ensuring that results are based on 100% quantitative measures.

Startek Chief People Officer, S M Gupta, said, "Being recognized the W.E.- Global Employees' Choice Best CHRO Award and several other accolades highlights our commitment to fostering an employee-centric culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusion and the overall well-being of our people. These are living testimony of the hard work, passion and the quest for excellence of all of our HR colleagues at Startek."

The W.E.-Matter recognition emphasizes the Startek commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment. By prioritizing employee engagement and fostering a culture of inclusivity and well-being, Startek continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

