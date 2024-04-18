Startek® wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovations in Customer Service Technology

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, was honored as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the prestigious 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. The accolade recognizes the company's role in pioneering technology-driven solutions to enhance customer service experiences.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 Asia-Pacific markets. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business honor, recognizing achievements for 22 years. Nicknamed the 'Stevies' for the Greek word for 'crowned', the winners will be celebrated during a gala awards ceremony on Friday, May 24, in Manila.

"We are thrilled to receive the Bronze Stevie® Award for our innovative use of technology in customer service," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer at Startek. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to digital-first strategies, revolutionizing the customer experience with innovative GenAI solutions. Focused on enhancing both agent experience and customer journey, we're driving transformative shifts in customer service excellence."

"The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our awards banquet on 24 May."

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

