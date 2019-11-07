Starter Culture Markets, 2025 by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds), Application (Dairy & Dairy-based Products, Meat & Seafood), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-strain)

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starter Culture Market by Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds), Application (Dairy & Dairy-based Products, Meat & Seafood), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Starter Culture Market Size is Estimated at USD 964 Million in 2019 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach USD 1,314 Million by 2025

The growth of the starter culture market is driven by the rising demand for dairy and clean label products. The key driver for market growth is the increasing demand for natural preservative-free products and clean label products.



Microbial Food Cultures (MFC) are preparations or formulations consisting of concentrates of one or more microbial species and/or strains including unavoidable media components carried over from the fermentation and components, which are necessary for their survival, storage, standardization, and to facilitate their application in the food production process.

Dairy & dairy products segment led the market with the largest share in 2018.



Based on the application, starter cultures are used predominantly in the dairy & dairy products segment. Companies have a significant presence in the dairy & dairy products segment with a wide array of protective cultures that cover all aspects of the dairy market.



The dairy & dairy products segment constitutes cheese, fermented milk products, butter, and spreads. The use of starter cultures in dairy primarily arises out of its compatibility with fermented products, in which it is commonly used. The first generation of protective cultures has had a profound impact on the dairy products industry by offering a multitude of solutions to different types of products used in the market.

Freeze-dried protective cultures accounted for a larger share in 2018.

Based on the product form, the freeze-dried segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the starter culture market in 2018 as compared to others. Protective cultures are highly unstable during storage and need to be preserved well to extend their shelf-life. Freeze-dried cultures, also known as lyophilized cultures, are used to remove water for preserving perishable products. This involves freezing the culture first and then drying it (via sublimation) under vacuum at low temperatures.



Freeze-dried cultures remain increasingly preferred due to long-term storage and handling features. Freeze-drying conditions differ for different strains and species, and hence, the cultures will have to undergo multiple tests to determine their compatibility and target function before deployment.



Multi-strain mixed to be the fastest-growing refining method of starter cultures.



Based on the composition, the multi-strain mixed segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period in the global starter culture market. The multi-strain mixed protective culture consists of more than two microbial strains from different species.



All the species used in multi-strain mixed cultures have different functions and may target different microorganisms. These cultures are the most commonly used ones because of the benefits they offer over single and multi-strain cultures. Every individual strain in these cultures offers different functions and inhibits the growth of either a particular microorganism or different microorganisms.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific starter culture market.



The Asia Pacific starter culture market is projected to be the fastest-growing for the period considered for this study due to the large dairy industry, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for protective cultures in the region. Also, the market is driven by the increasing demand for clean label products in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Absource Biologics

BDF Natural Ingredients

Biena

Biochem SRL

Biolacter Inc.

Bioprox

CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients

CSK Food Enrichment

Dalton Biotecnologie

DuPont

Genesis Laboratories Ltd

Gewurzmuller

IGEA Dairy Cultures

Kultured Wellness

LB Bulgaricum

Mediterranea Biotecnologie

Royal DSM N.V.

Sacco S.R.L

THT Probiotics and Starter Cultures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pmr4x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

