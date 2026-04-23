Starti AI Studio Upgrades to 2.0: From Video Generation Tool to Complete Advertising Creative System

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starti.ai, a technology company developing AI-powered tools for advertising video production, has announced the release of AI Studio 2.0, a system-level upgrade to its flagship platform. The update builds a complete workflow spanning creative understanding, video generation, campaign distribution, performance analysis, and optimization, helping brands and creative teams move beyond fragmented tools toward a sustainable, iterative creative system.

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Video assets have become critical to advertising performance, yet creative production remains fragmented, with generation, distribution, and analysis scattered across separate tools. Most AI tools remain limited to template-based output, lacking deeper creative understanding or connection to campaign outcomes. AI Studio 2.0 addresses this gap through three core upgrades: creation capability, creation methodology, and analysis.

AI Studio's Video Agent now functions as a creative collaborator with director-level thinking. Built on multimodal understanding, the Agent processes scripts, visuals, audio, and timeline information to handle shot planning, structure organization, and post-production editing. Rather than outputting isolated clips, the system generates complete video assets with editorial flexibility built in. A new FineTuning Mode allows users to make precise adjustments to specific sections without regenerating entire videos.

Motion Graphics production has shifted from fixed templates with swappable assets to dynamic, content-aware component generation. The system generates editable, reusable motion components scene by scene. Users can modify copy, images, colors, and other elements after generation while the system automatically maintains brand visual consistency, transforming one-time deliverables into sustainable creative assets.

Smart Insight is an entirely new module, marking AI Studio's first expansion into post-campaign analysis. The module syncs data from Google and Meta, while further data access enablement for LinkedIn, TikTok, and AppsFlyer is currently underway. It then analyzes creative performance at the video structure level, including shot composition, pacing, information density, and narrative approach. By linking creative elements to conversion outcomes, Smart Insight delivers specific optimization recommendations.

This upgrade moves AI Studio from a standalone generation tool to an integrated creative loop system, combining deep understanding of advertising video logic with content editability and sustainable optimization. The Q2 2026 release represents an important step in AI Studio's evolution toward a professional, controllable, and continuously improving advertising video creation system.

For more information, please visit https://starti.ai/, or stay tuned for the latest industry insights and real-time product updates from https://www.linkedin.com/company/startiai/, https://www.youtube.com/@starti_ai, and https://x.com/starti_ai.

About Starti.ai

Starti is a technology company focused on AI-powered advertising video production. Its flagship product, AI Studio, enables brands and creative teams to move beyond fragmented workflows by integrating video generation, post-production editing, and campaign performance analysis into a single platform. Starti's approach emphasizes creative understanding, content editability, and data-driven optimization to help advertisers improve the impact of video assets on business outcomes.

SOURCE Starti.ai