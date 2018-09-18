Starting a Family? Don't Let Student Loans Stop You Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans can prevent Americans from starting a family. Many may feel like they cannot live the life they want until they gain more control over their finances. Yet, financial control and family life may be within reach if a borrower chooses a different student loan repayment plan. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company, may be able to help borrowers who want to begin family life by aligning them with a repayment plan that can help lower the monthly cost of student loans.

"When to start a family is a big decision based on many factors," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "These days, more and more people are delaying that decision because of their finances, like student loans. They shouldn't have to put off having kids because of those loans, especially if they want to get started early."

Student loan borrowers interested in starting families may want to apply for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). A borrower on an IDR may pay only 10 to 15 percent of their discretionary income, which is affected in part by dependents, per month to their federal student loans. The monthly repayment amount can be as low as $0. By comparison, the standard 10-year student loan repayment plan doesn't adapt for a new member of the family and has fixed repayments. In addition, a borrower who stays enrolled in an IDR program for 20 to 25 years obtains loan forgiveness on their federal student loans. With the money saved from enrollment in an IDR, a borrower may be more able to afford the costs of their future family.

"Higher education is supposed to provide a lifetime of new opportunities, not a lifetime of financial constraints. Ameritech wants to help borrowers align themselves with the right repayment plan that helps them and their families benefit the most," said Knickerbocker.

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

