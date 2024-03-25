Starting from April 2, Hainan Airlines Resumes Seattle-Beijing Direct Flight

SEATTLE , March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hiatus of nearly four years, Hainan Airlines has announced that it will resume service from Seattle to Beijing from Tuesday, April 2, and that it will do so every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday year-round. This route is supposed to be the shortest flight between the continental United States and Mainland China.

Poster for Seattle to Beijing International Route

The flight HU496 will depart from Seattle at 11:00 local time, arriving in Beijing at 15:10 local time the following day, and HU495 will depart from Beijing at 13:10 local time, arriving in Seattle at 09:00 local time. Hainan Airlines is optimistic about adding frequencies in the future subject to the bilateral agreement on capacity increasing between two governments.

Before the COVID-19, Hainan Airlines flights fostered rich cultural exchange, transported approximately 200,000 visitors annually to Seattle. As a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline with an outstanding record of safety and operational excellence, Hainan Airlines is looking forward to resuming exciting service and offering a new link between China and West Coast America.

Table Attachment: Flight Information for Seattle to Beijing Route Flight Number Route Schedule Departure Time Arrival Time HU496 Seattle-Beijing Tue/Thu/Sat 11:00 15:10+1 HU495 Beijing-Seattle Tue/Thu/Sat 13:10 09:00 Note: All times are local. Flight information is subject to final confirmation on the official website.

