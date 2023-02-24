Starting Off the Day Like a Dolphin, Not a Turtle

Greenfilled's Phytoplankton-Based Energy Supplements Provide Clean, Effective, and Natural Support for the Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a Spanish-based supplement brand that is naturally addressing health on a molecular level. All of the company's supplements primarily lean on the antioxidant power of superoxide dismutase (SOD) sourced from phytoplankton. SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it an effective form of antioxidant support that the body can use to fight oxidative stress, providing a variety of anti-aging and health-related benefits in the process.

While SOD is the main ingredient, each of Greenfilled's products is targeted toward specific needs, such as mental health, athletic performance …and energy. "Energy is an international currency and one that's hard to come by in our busy 21st-century lives," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "Everyone is busy, and we never turn off. This pushes many people to resort to strong, unhealthy energy solutions, from coffee to energy drinks to caffeine pills. Our goal is to remove the need for these excessive choices by providing a strong yet natural dose of energy that can last throughout the day and doesn't end with an energy crash."

Greenfilled's Energy supplement consists of a simple formula. This includes four ingredients, including Ashwagandha, a venerable Indian herb known for its ability to, among other things, help with body fatigue and address mental stress. Panax Ginseng and Vitamin C are also included, as is Greenfilled's flagship ingredient TetraSOD®, all three of which help the body function properly and maintain its energy levels over time.

Along with providing a natural, longeval energy boost that lasts throughout the day, Greenfilled's Energy supplement is vegan, non-GMO, and doesn't contain any artificial colors or flavors. "The supplement is an ideal way to address the ongoing need for energy while at the same time bolstering — rather than undermining — bodily health," declares Castaño, "As we say, when you use our Energy supplement, you can start off your day like a dolphin rather than a turtle."

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

