Starting with a Compass: 40,000 People Find Their Path in the AI Revolution

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI4SP announced that 40,000 individuals across 25 countries found their direction in 2024 using AI4SP's Digital Skills Compass™. People are charting their course in the AI economy, from convenience store clerks to healthcare workers, teachers to information workers.

"Every individual's journey in the AI revolution begins with understanding where they stand and where they can go," said Luis Salazar, founder of AI4SP. "When people know their starting point, they take action to prepare for the 300 million jobs being transformed by AI – whether they're among the 82% of global workers who don't use computers daily or are knowledge workers adapting to these tools."

Real Impact, Real People

The Digital Skills Compass, available in 5 languages at skills.ai4sp.org , emerged from a critical market gap. After receiving hundreds of inquiries from educational institutions and governments worldwide, AI4SP discovered that existing digital skills assessments were primarily designed for information workers, leaving most of the global workforce behind. The platform provides:

A 10-minute self-assessment delivering immediate, actionable insights

Personalized learning paths connecting to free training resources

Individual benchmarking that shows clear next steps

Recognizing the tool's potential for global impact, Microsoft stepped forward to sponsor the Digital Skills Compass's expansion into five languages, making it freely available worldwide.

"We must democratize access to AI education so everyone, everywhere, can harness the potential of AI in their own lives and careers," said Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager, Skills for Social Impact, Microsoft. "Initiatives like the Digital Skills Compass help people take the first critical step in their AI education journey, helping to expanding opportunity around the world."

From Streets to Screens: Communities in Action

The impact spans continents and communities:

In South Africa , nonprofits use the Compass to transform community digital literacy programs

, nonprofits use the Compass to transform community digital literacy programs Los Angeles economic development organizations empower mentors with data-driven guidance

economic development organizations empower mentors with data-driven guidance US East Coast teachers use the Digital Skills Compass to guide their career development conversations with high school seniors and adult education classes.

Across Europe and the Americas, organizations are licensing customized versions to support all workers, not just traditional PC users.

Early adoption data shows significant momentum in both developed and emerging markets, with the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, the United States, Kenya, France, Mexico, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and Spain leading in user engagement. Each assessment adds to AI4SP's understanding of how different communities approach digital transformation, creating a unique global perspective on workforce evolution.

AI4SP will publish detailed insights about digital readiness patterns and successful upskilling strategies in Q2 2024 based on an analysis of these 40,000 individual journeys. Organizations interested in learning more can contact AI4SP.org .

Seven Dimensions of Digital Success

The Digital Skills Compass assesses seven essential areas:

Navigating Information and Data

Content Creation and Management

Personal Wellbeing and Environmental Impact

Continuous Learning

Effective Communication and Collaboration

Online Security and Ethics

Innovative Problem-Solving with Technology and AI

About AI4SP

AI4SP - ai4sp.org is the leading source of insights charting the Generative AI revolution. With over one billion data points analyzing how people and organizations use AI, we create tools and insights that make digital transformation accessible. At AI4SP, we create, use, and support AI that works for all.

