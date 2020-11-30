Starting with Meet Taipei, Startup Island TAIWAN to Kick-off With a Series of Activities Across Taiwan

Starting with Meet Taipei, Startup Island TAIWAN will host a series of exciting activities across Taiwan. Meet Taipei is one of the few startup festivals in the world that's able to remain offline in 2020, with an estimated attendance of forty thousand, conveying the strong innovative energy of Taiwan's startup scene.

On the first day of Meet Taipei, Startup Island TAIWAN took over the Center Stage with an entrepreneur forum. The speakers shared their entrepreneurial experiences, the challenges and decisions they've had to make this year due to COVID, and the prospects of their industry in the near future.

As a leading e-commerce travel platform that connects travelers with authentic local tours and activities, KKday is most hardly hit by the pandemic. "Startups need to be able to see into the future. In March, we decided that there's no way the border will open up anytime soon, so we will have to work with what we have in Taiwan to remain profitable," says Ming.

"Startups should keep in mind that if you are affected by the pandemic, so are your competitors. During a time like this, companies should stocktake their existing resources, and transform themselves to acquire customers. Be calm, but react quickly," adds Victor.

Keynes concludes, "as Winston Churchill once said, 'never let a good crisis go to waste'. Such is the time we're facing right now. Agility and adaptability are important, we have internal meetings every two weeks to realign our directions".

"Consumer habits are slowly changing into a new norm. For all industries, data integration becomes the key factor to who will win the race first. If you stop improving because you're afraid, then the next to hit you will not be the virus but your competitors," Ben summarizes.

Asides from the forum, the brand held a series of salon sharing at their booth throughout the exhibition. Jonathan Liao, representative of the Taiwan Employment Gold Card Office, spoke on the Impact of Gold Card on Taiwan. Elisa Chiu, CEO & Founder of Anchor Taiwan, had an interactive session with attendees on why Taiwan attracts foreign entrepreneurs to come. Last but not least, Emily Wu, Co-Founder of Ghost Island Media, shared a talk on the various efforts of how Taiwan is being voiced and represented in the international market.

In the future, Startup Island TAIWAN will continue to engage the startup communities in telling and demonstrating the best innovative stories for Taiwan.

Taiwan Startup Stadium is carrying out the Startup Island TAIWAN brand project.

SOURCE Taiwan Startup Stadium