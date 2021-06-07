Start.io and Proof Introduce Mobile Hyper-Contextual Marketing

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. mobile ad spending is expected to grow from $124B in 2021 to over $155B in 20231. Marketers are doubling down on mobile, as it gives them complete visibility into the advertising funnel. The ability to launch a campaign according to various demographic factors is the baseline for today's marketing.

In their quest to provide substantial added value and an innovative approach to their clients in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Proof Advertising collaborated with Start.io to create a unique targeting ability that identifies a user's travel intent.

This new targeting capability allows advertisers to target users based on their device's motion behavior so they can better target users who can be identified with a "traveling intent." The targeting is done using a variety of a device's mobile signals that detect significant user motion.

"We wanted to find a new way of really identifying road trippers, people on the move, that went beyond targeting norms. We loved collaborating with a partner like Start.io to prove out our proof of concept. This never-been-done-before type of speed-targeting drove more than 2x higher website activity than just demo-targeting, with users spending 35% more time on our website," says Ly Tran, Proof's Chief Media Officer and an Associate Partner.

Start.io's new mobile software development kit (SDK) launches a new set of features that enable real-time targeting and optimization. The primary feature combines several device's signals to identify speed and travel intent. To further enhance campaign success, the SDK will enable optimization according to the user's local time, geolocation (country, district, city, and more), app category and sub-category, app version, ad placement, device language, previous session's ad engagement, and more. This set of features will allow marketers to have additional granularity like never before.

"Our SDK has been integrated into more than 1 million apps and enables a real-time indication of the contextual usage. We were able to launch it on a large scale instantly." Says Ran Avidan, Start.io's CTO.

SOURCE Start.io