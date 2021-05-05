Start.io Releases a New Layer of Mobile Data Insights as Part of Bloomberg's Alternative Data Catalog

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start.io (formerly StartApp), a leading global mobile data platform, announced today that it launched a new layer of data insights on Bloomberg's Enterprise Access Point. Start.io provides an unprecedented number of mobile signals with global coverage that can have real impact on the financial industry. Some of those signals, such as POIs, app trends, and carrier trends, are currently available in the market. However, the combination of all datasets from one source creates an insightful, unified picture that offers powerful added value for any player in the financial industry.

"We've seen great success with providing business insights, and we are excited to work with Bloomberg," said Gil Dudkiewicz, Start.io Co-Founder and CEO. "This opportunity is a game-changer that makes our capabilities and global coverage available to a broader swath of the financial industry. Bloomberg's market reach will now enable investors from all over the world to use Start.io's platform to improve their financial models and strategic decisions."

Start.io offers a wide range of datasets on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point, including user carrier information, network type, and more. These datasets are constantly updated so that investors have access to the most accurate information at all times.

Bloomberg's Enterprise Access Point is a web-based data marketplace for clients to easily discover and act on Bloomberg data products. It can be used to browse datasets, examine metadata, download and test sample datasets prior to acquisition and immediately put them to use within an organization. It provides access to Bloomberg's One Data offering, including standardized reference, regulatory, pricing, and quantitative data.

About Start.io

Start.io is a mobile data platform that enables partners to turn data into accurate insights, make the right business decisions in real time, and drive growth. Start.io partners with more than one million mobile applications. By leveraging the power of first-party mobile data, it explores user behavior and intent to reach targeted audiences on a global scale and drive real business results for our partners. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

