Startr Co. Celebrates 10 Years of Public Relations Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a strategic communications agency that specializes in scaling next-generation brands, celebrates its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a renewed brand identity and redesigned website. The milestone marks a decade of shaping visibility for disruptive startups, cult-favorite emerging brands, and established category leaders across food and beverage, lifestyle, family, pet, and franchise sectors.

Founded in 2016, Startr Co. is on a mission to scale bold brands through strategic communications so they lead—not follow. The boutique PR agency supports companies' pivotal moments of growth through intentional PR services, including media relations, influencer marketing PR, affiliate marketing PR, crisis communications, and reputation management. Delivering big-agency results with boutique precision, Startr Co. develops custom strategies that look, feel, and sound uniquely like its clients while driving measurable impact.

Over the past ten years, Startr Co. has earned its reputation as an innovative PR agency, leading headline-grabbing, culture-forward campaigns including Pop Secret's Spill Everything campaign featuring Melissa Joan Hart, Learning Resources and hand2mind's 2025 Supreme Court case, NerdWallet's Smartest NIL Deal Ever, GHOST's acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper, the launch of David Beckham and Shaun Neff's BEEUP snack line, Loacker's 100 Years campaign with Giada De Laurentiis, GOODLES' Deluxe Mac and Cheese launch, Popchips x The Garfield Movie partnership, Brightkins' AutoCamp collaboration, Flame Broiler's Korean Spicy Chicken debut, and Muddy Bites' World's Largest Ice Cream Cone activation, to name a few. From new product launches to long-term brand awareness, Startr Co.'s work is rooted in brand storytelling for new companies and established brands alike—delivering first impressions that last and results that propel clients ahead of the competition.

"Ten years in, our energy has never been higher," said Monica Guzman Escobar, CEO of Startr Co. "This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us, the talent of our team, and the ideas that have shaped our work over the past decade. Our new brand and website represent who we are today and where we're headed. We are deeply connected, relentlessly strategic, and built to help brands lead with confidence and speed."

The rebrand introduces a modern, dynamic visual identity that mirrors the agency's evolution and growing role as a strategic advisor. The redesigned website brings this evolution to life, offering a sharper lens into Startr Co.'s capabilities, portfolio, and approach to building thoughtful, results-driven communications programs.

Today, Startr Co. operates as a top public relations agency trusted by brands navigating growth, transformation, and increased visibility. As the agency enters its next chapter, it remains focused on delivering intentional, impactful work built for where brands are going next.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, Startr Co. is a strategic communications agency that specializes in scaling next-generation brands. With big-brand experience and deep industry connections, the agency's approach is collaborative, transparent, and grounded in where a client's business is today, so it can lead and shape tomorrow. Over the past decade, Startr Co. has partnered with innovative and recognizable brands including Seven Sundays, GHOST, Our Home (Popchips, Pop Secret, Good Health), GOODLES, SmartSweets, Solely, Walker's Shortbread, La Terra Fina, Learning Resources Brands (Learning Resources, Educational Insights, hand2mind, Brightkins), Fera Pets, Flame Broiler, The Little Gym, and Flight Adventure Park, delivering campaigns that combine creativity, strategy, and measurable impact.

