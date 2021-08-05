Startr Co. Named One of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This marks the second consecutive appearance by Startr Co. on the prestigious list in the small business category.

A contemporary, bi-coastal agency with a diverse team of skilled public relations pros, Startr Co. focuses on work for emerging brands in the food & beverage, lifestyle, wellness and family spaces. Current clients include RightRice, Bobo's, Chosen Foods, HighKey, Wilde, Cappello's, Force of Nature, HEX Performance, and LÍLLÉbaby, to name a few. Startr Co. is proud to provide employee benefits including internal and external development training, strength assessments, a robust work from home program, anonymous feedback tools, and more. As a result of the pandemic, Startr Co. pivoted to provide flexible work hours and additional technological resources for in-home use. The company also offered free group therapy sessions via Zoom led by a certified therapist to provide team members with an outlet for dialogue around mental health.

"A business is only as good as its people," said Startr Co. CEO Monica Guzman Escobar. "At Startr Co., we understand the value that each person brings to the table and work to highlight individual strengths and skills so that our team can thrive. Anyone can have a job, but we strive to provide people with careers they can be proud of. The fact that this award was earned based on the feedback from our team makes this win all the more rewarding."

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The Best Places to Work rankings were revealed at a special event on August 4, 2021, and will be published in the August 9, 2021, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and a full list of winners, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com. For more information on Startr Co. or to join the team, visit www.startrco.com.

Startr Co. is a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses. Providing Fortune 500-quality PR service at a startup-friendly rate, Startr Co. serves clients through strategic advisement, media relations, press material creation and influencer marketing. Founded in 2016, Startr Co. is led by an experienced team with deep roots in the food & beverage, lifestyle, wellness and family arenas. For more information on Startr Co., visit www.startrco.com.

