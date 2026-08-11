Startr Co. Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Prestigious recognition highlights Startr Co.'s growth as a strategic communications agency built to help ambitious brands break through the noise, earn meaningful media attention, and shape the conversations that define culture.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a strategic communications and public relations agency that specializes in scaling next-generation brands, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time is an incredible milestone for Startr Co. because it reflects the kind of growth we've always believed in: intentional and built around strong relationships," said Monica Guzman Escobar, CEO of Startr Co. "From the beginning, we've prioritized building something sustainable: a team our people want to be part of, partnerships our clients want to grow with, and work that earns attention in an increasingly crowded marketplace. This recognition is a testament to our incredible people and the founders, leaders, and companies who trust us to help them navigate pivotal moments of growth and turn meaningful ideas into conversations that drive impact."

Founded in 2016, Startr Co. is a top public relations agency specializing in PR services including media relations, brand storytelling for new companies, thought leadership, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, and crisis communications for emerging and established companies across food and beverage, wellness, pet, consumer products, technology, parenting, and lifestyle.

Over the past decade, Startr Co. has grown into a leading CPG PR agency, partnering with brands at critical moments of growth to launch products, build category awareness, elevate executive visibility, and create campaigns that drive meaningful conversation. The agency's client roster includes innovative companies such as Solely, Seven Sundays, Popchips, GHOST, Learning Resources, World's Finest Chocolate, Pop Secret, Blue Zones Kitchen, PETLIBRO, Painterland Sisters, The Sausage Project, and Ivybrook Academy, among others.

Startr Co. sits in great company on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Among the honorees, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, with those companies collectively adding more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Startr Co.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, Startr Co. is a strategic communications agency that specializes in scaling next-generation brands. With big-brand experience and deep industry connections, the agency's approach is collaborative, transparent, and grounded in where a client's business is today, so it can lead and shape tomorrow. Over the past decade, Startr Co. has partnered with innovative and recognizable brands including Seven Sundays, GHOST, Our Home (Popchips, Pop Secret, Good Health), GOODLES, SmartSweets, Solely, Walker's Shortbread, La Terra Fina, Learning Resources Brands (Learning Resources, Educational Insights, hand2mind, Brightkins), Fera Pets, Flame Broiler, The Little Gym, and Flight Adventure Park, delivering campaigns that combine creativity, strategy, and measurable impact. For more information, visit www.startrco.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Guzman Escobar

213-988-8344

[email protected]

SOURCE Startr Co.