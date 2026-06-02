Startr Co. Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual List Recognizes The Businesses That Set The Standard For Workplace Success And Awards Excellence In Company Culture

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a top public relations agency that specializes in scaling next-generation brands, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list with recognition in the Advertising, Marketing & PR industry category. The recognition highlights Startr Co.'s workplace culture, employee development programs and people-first agency model. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Startr Co. is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year. The recognition reflects a decade-long investment in building a collaborative agency culture designed to support client service, employee retention, mentorship and long-term career growth.

"Our team isn't just our greatest asset. They are our competitive advantage," said Monica Guzman Escobar, CEO of Startr Co. "For the past 10 years, we've worked hard to build a workplace where talented people can do meaningful work, grow their careers, and genuinely enjoy the journey together. Being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces is a reflection of the remarkable people who make Startr Co. what it is every day."

Headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, Startr Co. is an innovative PR agency shaping visibility for disruptive startups, cult-favorite emerging brands, and established category leaders. The agency works across the food and beverage, lifestyle, family, pet, and franchise sectors as a strategic communications partner brands trust. Startr Co. is known for exceptional service and results in the areas of media relations, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing PR, crisis communications, and reputation management.

Startr Co.'s investment in workplace culture includes robust onboarding, peer mentorship, monthly one-on-one direct report meetings, agency-wide learning sessions, quarterly professional development book clubs, and transparent, anonymous annual management reviews with public accountability commitments. The agency also invests in culture and team-building shared experiences, including a company trip to Costa Rica for the firm's 10-year anniversary, off-site retreats to places like Cabo San Lucas, Joshua Tree, and San Diego, and outings to Disneyland and Malibu, to name a few.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com. Learn more about Startr Co. public relations agency at www.startrco.com.

About Startr Co.

Startr Co. is a public relations and strategic communications agency that helps next-generation consumer brands grow through media relations, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing PR, crisis communications and reputation management. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, Startr Co. has big-brand experience and deep industry connections. Over the past decade, Startr Co. has partnered with innovative and recognizable brands including Seven Sundays, GHOST, Our Home (Popchips, Pop Secret, Good Health, ParmCrisps), GOODLES, SmartSweets, Solely, Walker's Shortbread, La Terra Fina, Learning Resources Brands (Learning Resources, Educational Insights, hand2mind, Brightkins), Fera Pets, Flame Broiler, The Little Gym, and Flight Adventure Park, delivering campaigns that combine creativity, strategy, and measurable impact.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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SOURCE Startr Co.