Startr Co. Ranks No. 37 On INC. Magazine's List of The Fastest Growing Private Companies in California

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses, has been ranked No. 37 on Inc. magazine's second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the state's most successful independent small businesses.

"Our growth is a testament to the passion and commitment we have for our work and clients," said Startr Co. CEO Monica Guzman Escobar. "We are honored to be named one of the fastest-growing private companies in California by Inc. and we look forward to continued growth by way of purposeful work."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall. Startr Co.'s two-year revenue growth of 495 percent has been fueled by the agency's all-star team and hands-on approach to servicing today's leading startups and emerging brands.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

A small business comprised of big thinkers, Startr Co. is on a mission to create raving fans for the inventions and ideas that will shape the future. The agency works with brands such as SmartSweets, RightRice, Bobo's, Beanfields, Cappello's, RIND Snacks, Cleveland Kitchen, and immi, to name a few.

About Startr Co.

Startr Co. is a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses. Providing Fortune 500-quality PR service at a startup-friendly rate, Startr Co. serves clients through strategic advisement, media relations and influencer marketing. Founded in 2016, Startr Co. is led by an experienced team with deep roots in the food & beverage, wellness and family arenas. For more information on Startr Co. or to become a client, visit www.startrco.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio

