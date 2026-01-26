STARTRADER Announced as Official Partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East

Global online trading provider joins the region's premier one-make racing series for the 2025/2026 season, spanning six rounds across four Gulf nations

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER , a leading global online trading provider, has been announced as an official partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, the region's most prestigious single-marque motorsport series. The multi-round partnership will see STARTRADER's brand featured across the 2025/2026 season, which spans six rounds in Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia.

The Season Continues

After exciting opening rounds in Bahrain, Qatar, and Dubai, the new Porsche Carrer Cup Middle East season now moves forward across the Gulf, continuing its journey through a series of world-class circuits:

Abu Dhabi (31 January - 1 February 2026)

Bahrain (10 - 12 April 2026)

Saudi Arabia (17 - 19 April 2026)

A Natural Alignment

Based at Bahrain International Circuit, the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East has established itself as a proving ground for regional and international talent. The series welcomes drivers in the Pro, ProAm, and Masters categories, as well as professional racing teams, providing a platform where skill and strategy determine results on identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup machinery. For STARTRADER, this philosophy mirrors its own approach to the markets: providing traders with equal access to powerful tools and platforms, allowing preparation and discipline to define success.

Shared Standards, Shared Values

The partnership reflects a deep alignment in principles that drive excellence in both motorsport and trading. In one-make racing, victory is measured in fractions of a second. In trading, precision execution separates opportunity from missed potential. Both disciplines demand composure under pressure, sound risk management, and the ability to adapt and perform when it matters most. Championships are not won in a single lap, just as lasting success in the markets is built trade after trade, season after season.

Executive Commentary

"Motorsport represents the pinnacle of precision, performance, and preparation. Our partnership with the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East reflects our commitment to excellence and our belief that, whether on the track or in the markets, success is earned through discipline, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of improvement," said Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

"We are proud to welcome STARTRADER as a partner and to have their support for the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East. This partnership reflects our shared values of performance, precision as well as ambition and underlines the rising profile and appeal of our championship. It will play an important role in supporting the continued growth and development of the series across the region," said Robert Lechner, Head & Promoter, Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East.

Standard of Excellence

The partnership reinforces STARTRADER's continued investment in the Middle East region, bringing global standards of excellence to traders while supporting the development of motorsport talent. As the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East continues to nurture the next generation of racing champions, STARTRADER remains committed to empowering traders with the knowledge, tools and platforms to reach their full potential.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle.

Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

