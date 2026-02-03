DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER revamped the basketball court at Ban Nam Lad School in Thailand as part of its "Where Tomorrow STARS Begin" CSR initiative

As part of its corporate responsibility campaign, the leading broker STARTRADER renovated the basketball court at Ban Nam Lad School in Thailand. The goal of this initiative was to build an 18×12m multi-purpose basketball court, but it did not stop here. STARTRADER also aims to provide sports equipment to students so that they have real opportunities to improve their skills and practice teamwork.

STARTRADER Launched Youth Sports Initiative in Thailand

Details of the Project

The basketball court, scheduled to be unveiled on February 16th, will be used by almost 100 students, with ages ranging from 4 to 12. However, as the broker aims to benefit the community at large, the wider local community in the surrounding villages of Ban Wong Bo and Ban Nam Lat will have access to the court as well. Whereas on January 30, the groundbreaking ceremony took place, marking the start of construction on the following day.

The campaign took place at a strategic time, as the broker had earlier in the year announced partnerships with several leading sports brands. The name chosen for the campaign highlights the values the company has emphasized through its partnerships: high-level performance, precision in execution, and discipline. This campaign stands as a translation of these values into meaningful action, as stated by the CEO of STARTRADER, Peter Karsten: "STARTRADER's goal is to make a difference, and this time through sports. Giving the youth in Thailand the chance to improve their skills and build their confidence, discipline, and teamwork."

The principal of the school, Wirot Sukreedist, also highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating: "On behalf of the faculty, students, and staff of Ban Nam Lad School, we would like to express our profound gratitude to STARTRADER for their generous support in the construction and donation of our new futsal and basketball courts.

These facilities are more than just a sports ground; they are a precious gift that provides our students with the opportunity to hone their athletic skills, improve their physical well-being, and learn valuable life lessons outside the classroom. We are committed to maintaining and utilizing these courts to their fullest potential for the benefit of our students' future development."

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle.

Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875838/STARTRADER.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/5749623/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE STARTRADER