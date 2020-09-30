Startup African-American-Owned Eyewear Brand Vontélle Launches into Luxury Eyewear Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup eyewear manufacturer Vontélle, LLC is launching a unique brand into the luxury eyewear space, offering awe-striking, ethnic patterns reflecting African, Caribbean, and Latin cultures.

Eyewear Culture Starts Here! These beautiful handcrafted designs are as unique as the individual wearing them. Prices vary and begin at $99.00. You also have the option to fill your prescription today!

Vontélle is planning to launch October 1st. Co-Founder Nancey Harris says, "Our eyewear is original, authentic, distinctive, and invites a conversation. Vontélle will add a cultural richness to the marketplace." Moreover, she stated that the tightly competitive industry lacks African American ownership and strong presence. Vision care is a multi-billion-dollar market in the United States, of which, African-Americans receive less than $3 million dollars annually. "We are under-represented and under-served in this industry," she says, "Through social media, African-Americans have brokered a seat at the table and are demanding that brands and marketers speak to us in ways that resonate culturally and experientially."

The corporate vision is to become the leading African American woman-owned eyewear design company, that breaks away from the ordinary to be the extraordinary chic and luxurious fashion-forward eyewear brand in the market. Another distinguishing factor that sets Vontélle apart is their insurance replacement program. Vontélle offers a one-year/one-time replacement warranty from the purchase date of your eyewear for stolen, lost, damaged, or broken eyeglass frames.

Vontélle translated from French means "there she goes," or "you go." These eyewear designs aim to turn heads and command the room. Vontélle's mission is to empower customers to "walk confidently in this world: for every occasion." The company's designs are inspired by highly identifiable African textile designs (including mud cloth and kente cloth), Ankara prints, and newly created trademarked Vontélle textile designs.

Tracy Vontélle Green is the Co-founder and CEO leading the overall direction of the company, while Harris serves as COO with a focus on operations and product design. The two offer a highly-effective balance of leadership and executive skills.

The concept for Vontélle was born out of a need of both the founders, who each lost their expensive eyewear within the same year and decided to focus their efforts on making their next purchases from a Black-owned brand. "After searching high and low for glasses that were stylish and had an ethnic flair, we realized they simply didn't exist." Harris says, "That's when Tracy suggested we start our own line."

Vontélle is committed to celebratory cultural designs that represent global textiles, boldness and beauty. Vontélle is partnering with WIN (Women in Need) in New York, operator of 11 shelters, to provide proceeds and eyewear to women and families in need. This is one initiative illustrating Vontélle's commitment to addressing health disparities in deserving communities of color.

