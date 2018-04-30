Startup aims to help thousands during hurricane season

Evacuees and hosts create simple profiles detailing their needs and offerings. After completing a series of security measures, profiles are visible on an interactive map. Harmany believes secure matches can be made in as little as two hours.

"Sleeping in a gas station parking lot is not a viable option," said Mr. Huminsky. "We thought there must be a better solution, and we believe this is it."

David Paul, Chief Meteorologist, WTVY-TV, agrees. "Harmany fills a glaring need, that is, a way to connect those in need with those willing to help. The meteorological community has been waiting for a service like this for decades!"

In addition to finding safe shelter, Harmany believes there will be other benefits. Evacuations can often cost a family as much as $5,000* due to high demand for food, gas and hotel rooms. With shorter travel times and less crowding on the roads, Harmany believes surge pricing will decline.

Travel will be safer, too. "Public infrastructure has become increasingly vulnerable to unexpected events," says Neil Burke, Professional Transportation Planner and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. "This tool will improve mobility and enhance safety for all users."

Harmany launches its initial funding campaign May 1st. The app will be available for download in both iOS and Android formats on June 1st.

About Harmany

Harmany was founded in September 2017 with a mission to connect people in need with people who care. Adam Huminsky and Brian Hilinski watched millions of evacuees fleeing Hurricane Irma and decided to do something to help. Harmany was recently a presenter at the National Tropical Weather Conference in Texas.

Website: www.harmanyapp.com/press

Email: media@harmanyapp.com

Phone: 704-713-7408

NTWC Presentation, April 2018: https://vimeo.com/263984968

Address: 10433 Rocking Chair Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

*http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/09/07/hurricane-irmas-coming-what-average-family-spends-and-does-to-prepare.html

