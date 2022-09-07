Startup Battleground Submissions Are Open for Agora's RTE2022 Conference

Early-stage startups are encouraged to submit their real-time engagement innovations for a chance to win cash prizes at Agora's annual event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, is accepting submissions for its RTE Startup Battleground, which is set to take place at the company's annual flagship event RTE2022 from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

For the Startup Battleground competition, Agora is encouraging founders of early-stage startups (companies with less than $3 million in total funding) across the globe building a solution that includes a real-time engagement component to submit their 5-minute pitch, with accompanying pitch deck. The top 8 submissions will then pitch live to a panel of Silicon Valley VC judges on October 3, 2022, one week before the RTE2022 conference, and the winners will be announced during a live panel discussion between the VC judges on October 10, 2022 at the City View at Metreon in San Francisco. The ceremony will also be streamed virtually to all conference attendees. The winning idea will take home a $15,000 prize, followed by $5,000 for second place, $3,000 for third place and $2,000 for the Audience Award.

Submissions are open until September 23rd , and all finalists will be notified by September 30th.

"The real-time engagement ecosystem is growing more rapidly than ever before," said Tony Zhao, founder and CEO at Agora. "And there are so many bright, rising companies out there with big, potentially game-changing ideas that don't always see the light of day. With our Startup Battleground competition, the goal is to help showcase these RTE innovations that will mark the future of how we make meaningful connections with each other."

Agora's RTE2022 conference is free and held virtually with a one-day live program in San Francisco. It is the world's largest conference exploring RTE technologies, and will bring together leading global voices to discuss innovations in live interactive video, voice and streaming. The event is expected to host approximately 400 in-person participants including exhibits, networking receptions, as well as thousands of attendees from around the world joining virtually.

For more information about RTE2022's Startup Battleground and make your submission, visit https://www.agora.io/en/rte2022-startup-battleground/ . For more information about RTE2022, visit https://rte2022.agora.io/ .

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

