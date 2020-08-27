Startup Brand, FootClothes, Knocks the Socks Off of an Old Industry with Today's Kickstarter Launch: A Line of Quality, Sideshow-Inspired Clothes for Your Feet

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Lowe, a performing magician in a post COVID-19 world, has a new business up her sleeve: a novelty sock company, FootClothes.

The first collection, five designs inspired by Coney Island sideshow posters, launches August 27, 2020 on Kickstarter.

on Kickstarter. Backers have first access to the collection at a discounted rate.

Completed Line of Sideshow Sock Designs for the FootClothes Kickstarter Launch: Magician, Two Headed Goat, Tattooed Lady, Strong Man, and Fortune Teller Chelsea Lowe, CEO and Founder of FootClothes, LLC

As live performers across the country struggle to find work and adapt to a worldwide pandemic, one Colorado magician has decided that self-employed has a better ring to it than unemployed. Chelsea Lowe has produced sock prototypes for the first five designs of her startup endeavor, FootClothes. The initial sideshow collection includes a vintage strongman, tattooed lady, classic magician, fortune teller, and even a two-headed goat. Lowe has utilized the bulk of her savings account to fund the endeavor, but is counting on Kickstarter backers to make up the rest of what is needed for production costs.

"After buying my first pair of true quality socks, I realized what I was missing, and found myself wearing the same pair over and over again, even though I didn't really like the design. I wanted to create unique socks that allowed for the fun of novelty designs, with the comfort of a well-made sock," remarks Lowe. "We've added double terry padding in the heel and toe for durability and a seam that you can't feel when wearing. We've nixxed the cheap cotton and polyester in favor of combed cotton, nylon, and spandex for a super soft feel. Socks are knitted at 200N, which is a fancy way of saying the designs are sharp and crisp."

One major goal of the company is to create fun jobs for people who are unable to work due to the effects of the pandemic.

Early-bird packages allow for up to 70% off retail pricing, and the highest reward tier includes one of every sock the company makes for the next five years (along with previous tier bonuses like sock garters, tattoos, and a limited edition vintage luggage box).

Lowe continues, "If you want to support a woman-owned business, one that's fun, accessible, and allows you to tackle your day in comfy socks, please consider backing. And never give up on your stupid, stupid dreams."

You can back FootClothes at this Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/footclothes/footclothes-quality-socks-with-sideshow-inspired-designs

