Startup Chai offers salary of $875K to compete with OpenAI for Generative AI talent

News provided by

Chai Research

31 Aug, 2023, 11:24 ET

Industry: Technology

As tech startups compete with OpenAI for talent, Chai AI researcher compensation exceeds $875K. As one of the world's largest independent chat AI platforms they have placed themselves in a position singularly appealing to the best of the AI field.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chai Research, the Bay Area startup building one of the world's largest independent AI chat platforms, is offering salaries exceeding $875K to compete with OpenAI and other deep-tech companies for top talent. According to the company's website, it offers $400K in base salary, and a further $475K in equity.

Amidst the ongoing gold rush in the AI industry, which has seen Chai Research's revenue increase by 10-fold year-on-year, startups in Silicon Valley are finding themselves subject to increasing pressure as wages for AI expertise continue to grow. Chai Research is notable for targeting the very highest caliber of AI researchers – backed by an existing team with proven mettle the company continues to raise the bar, and it is notorious for its secretive and challenging interview process.

Known in the community for their innovative approaches to optimising language models, Chai Research has a reputation they are driven to uphold, even if it means competing with tech giants such as OpenAI, who most recently reported annual revenue surpassing $1 Billion. In such a fast-evolving industry, startups need to take a strategic approach to competing with tech giants – those that have the resources must raise the bar on culture and compensation, whilst scrappier players leverage the thriving open-source community.

As the machine learning industry continues on this upward trajectory, players in the market will need to continue to compete aggressively. Chai Research exemplifies this, demonstrating their commitment to attracting the very best talent in the world.

For more information about Chai Research, visit https://chai-research.com/

Press Contact:

Joe Nelson
+447884425022
https://chai-research.com/

SOURCE Chai Research

Also from this source

Chai Prize: AI announces $1 million competition to compete with ChatGPT

Chai - AI company announces $205 million valuation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.