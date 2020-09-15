Startup Ecosystem Report: Born2Global Centre Releases Korea Startup Index 2019

Information on the Korean startup ecosystem

In particular, the Korea Startup Index 2019 features the Korean startup ecosystem's solutions and strategies for overcoming COVID-19.

The classification of Korean startup investment trends, venture capital, angel investment, and crowdfunding is also included in this year's index, in addition to information on the Korean startup market, 208 ICT-related companies capable of evaluating the business environment, and results of a wide variety of analyses of startups' status, human resources, investment attraction, target markets, and business environments. It also presents the results of a survey that gives companies an overview of the impact of COVID-19.

Chief Executive Director Jongkap Kim of the Born2Global Centre said, "As convergence technology, which is being led by innovative technology companies, is gaining influence in response to the changes that have occurred around the world. Through this report, you can learn more about Korean startups and the Korean startup ecosystem. It contains a variety of information on Korean startups that would otherwise be difficult to access. I hope it serves as a useful reference material for many."

To read the full report, download it here: https://www.born2global.com/usermediaview.do?media_no=1002&media_type=A&image_yn=Y

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market. Every year, Born2Global selects over 100 startups with excellent technological capacity and business potential to be part of membership, and provides them with a comprehensive range of services. This membership service is a year-long intensive program. To members, Born2Global provides a superior package of programs. Born2Global helps members improve their products, grow their business on a global scale, and find ways to expand their networks and have contributed to bringing in investments totaling over USD 593.5 million. In addition, Born2Global's in-house experts have provided consulting services on 11,724 occasions to startups, including consultations 648 overseas patent applications, 395 overseas business contracts and alliances, and 79 incorporations.

