Startup Edmonton Announces Collaboration with Microsoft for Startups Canada

EDMONTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Startup Edmonton announced a new collaboration with Microsoft for Startups Canada, Microsoft's global startup program available in Canada and designed to help startups scale with access to technology, mentorship and business benefits.

Through various joint initiatives, events, and access to tech tools, Startup Edmonton's community of innovators will benefit from Microsoft for Startups expertise and resources. That community includes more than 65 high potential startups in Preflight and Talent programs, and to the thousands of members of the broader tech community.

This collaboration will leverage Startup Edmonton and Microsoft for Startups' shared goal of nurturing and growing the startup ecosystem in Edmonton with specific events and programming tailored to the community, such as expert-led Lunch & Learn sessions, office hours, CTO Dinner Series, as well as custom bespoke events focusing on artificial intelligence, diversity and inclusion.

"Since 2009, supporting the incredibly hardworking founders and the teams at startups has been at the heart of our work at Startup Edmonton. Our collaboration with Microsoft for Startups is an amazing opportunity to enhance opportunities for our founders to increase their skill-base, but also expand their networks to the world," said Tiffany Linke-Boyko, CEO – Startup Edmonton. "I can't wait for the Microsoft for Startups team to meet our companies and get more involved in the community."

Eligible Startup Edmonton program members will also benefit from various Microsoft for Startup offers, including up to $120,000 in free Azure credits, as well as enterprise-grade technical support and development tools. Dedicated resources will be available to prepare marketing and sales teams to effectively sell their cloud solutions to enterprise organizations working with Microsoft's global sales organization and partner ecosystem.

"With over a decade of hard-won experience supporting area startups, we're thrilled to team with Startup Edmonton to help these founders quickly scale their companies with streamlined access to technology and business connections," said Adam Nanjee, Managing Director of Canada at Microsoft for Startups. "There has never been a better time to be a startup in Canada."

For more information on how to get involved in upcoming events and opportunities, visit startupedmonton.com

About Startup Edmonton:

Supporting entrepreneurs as the build and grow tech-enabled products and companies is at the heart of Startup Edmonton. Founded by friends, Startup Edmonton in its earliest days was a way to bring tech founders together to share in the experience of building products. From events to programs, creative collisions to membership, most of these conversations start with a single question… how can we help? Since 2009, Startup Edmonton has brought together entrepreneurs, developers, founders, students and investors to transform ideas into some of Canada's most successful startup and scaling companies. For more information, visit startupedmonton.com.

Startup Edmonton is managed by Innovate Edmonton, a division of Edmonton Economic Development Corporation.

About Innovate Edmonton:

Innovate Edmonton, a division of Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, supports our city's most driven tech-sector entrepreneurs and visionaries. The divisions' purpose is to help founders and their teams bring ground-breaking ideas to market – whether as a startup or scaleup – by bringing together the right people, resources and funding. For more information, visit innovateedmonton.com.

