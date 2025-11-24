Using signals from AI assistants, Emberos demonstrated that AI can predict box office results up to 10 days earlier than traditional tracking tools and showed that "Share of Prompt" is the future of brand visibility.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emberos , an AI Brand Orchestration startup that helps brands control their presence inside major AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, has shown that analyzing AI signals can accurately predict future sales.

Using AI signals and high-level public presale aggregates (no traditional tracking metrics, like search, social, late-stage surveys, leaked grosses, or exhibitor data) Emberos predicted Wicked: For Good opening weekend box office revenue with 92% accuracy; marking the first independently timestamped proof that AI visibility signals map directly to real-world performance. Emberos was able to replicate this accuracy with several other titles including Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

This study has implications far beyond box office forecasting. The findings suggest that "Share of Prompt" may emerge as one of the most precise and forward-looking metrics for predicting consumer demand and sales. It measures how often a title or brand appears in AI-generated answers when people ask questions like "What should I see this weekend?"

Emberos CEO, Justin Inman, who spent years at Google helping brands adjust to the last era of brand visibility and SEO says, "Optimizing for Share of Prompt is now imperative. If you aren't optimizing your AI visibility, you're missing out on real revenue."

He added, "Most people think about AI as something that explains what already happened. We're proving the opposite. By watching a brand's AI visibility closely, you can see demand forming before it shows up in surveys or sales, and for a large holiday tentpole like Wicked, one point of "Share of Prompt" lift correlated to up to $400,000 in opening-weekend revenue."

Over the past 30 years, the industry's early indicators have followed a clear progression: Surveys → Search → Social → AI Signals. Emberos positions AI visibility as the next evolution of SEO and traditional tracking.

"Clicks tell you what people did. Prompts tell you what they're about to do," said Inman. "When someone asks an AI assistant what to watch, where to go, or what to buy, that intent shows up inside AI systems before it's visible anywhere else."

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is maturing from experiments into a measurable discipline. "We're watching GEO move from hacks to data science," Inman said. "Just as we learned to measure the value of a click, we can now measure the value of a prompt and that signal is stable, predictive, and tied to real outcomes like ticket sales."

While Wicked: For Good is the first high-visibility case study to be shared, Emberos' proprietary system is built to work across any category where people rely on AI systems for recommendations—from retail and CPG to travel, sports, and politics.

Emberos is the operating system for AI visibility. The platform enables studios, enterprises, and consumer brands to see how they appear inside major AI systems, monitor visibility shifts in real time, predict demand, and quantify impact across multiple industries.

Legal Notice: "Wicked," "Wicked: For Good," and all related titles, logos, characters, and artwork are trademarks of Universal Pictures. All references are used for commentary and analytical purposes. Emberos is an independent analytics platform and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Universal Pictures

