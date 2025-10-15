Startup Feesback Launches With 50% Cashback on Real Estate Commissions

New York pilot debuts as home affordability plunges and traditional commission models face scrutiny

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With mortgage rates near record highs, housing affordability at a three-decade low, and lawsuits reshaping how real estate commissions are paid, a new platform is emerging to bring relief to both consumers and agents. Feesback is a first of its kind real estate referral platform founded by entrepreneur Shilen Arrow, a veteran real estate executive with over 20 years of experience in marketing, finance, and sales. Having advised and worked with top banks, brokerages, and investment firms, Arrow brings deep industry knowledge and a track record of building value-driven businesses.

Currently launching its pilot program in New York City, the largest real estate market in the United States, Feesback is poised to save customers across the country money on their largest transactions while giving real estate agents a smarter, more sustainable way to grow their business.

The launch of Feesback comes at a pivotal moment for the $100B plus U.S. real estate commissions market. Buyers and sellers are increasingly questioning the value of high fees, while agents are squeezed by costly lead-generation platforms that charge upfront for cold leads.

"Consumers are under immense pressure. Families are being priced out of homeownership, and agents are spending more for leads that rarely convert," said Shilen Arrow, Founder and CEO of Feesback. "Feesback was designed to fix both sides of the equation: putting money back in the hands of customers while giving agents risk-free, transaction-ready referrals."

Most lead platforms like Zillow or Realtor.com sell agents access to unverified leads that may never convert. Feesback flips the model. As a licensed referral brokerage, it connects transaction-ready clients directly with agents. Its success-only model means agents pay nothing upfront - only after a closing. Customers also win, receiving up to 50% of their referral fee back in cash, turning a major expense into savings.

What sets Feesback apart is its AI-powered matching. Instead of chasing volume, the platform focuses on quality connections, pairing clients with trusted, motivated agents through vetted partnerships. The result is stronger transactions, happier clients, and less wasted time.

"Our mission is simple: help families keep more money in their pockets while empowering agents to spend their marketing dollars wisely," Shilen Arrow added. "In these tough economic times, both sides deserve a fairer, more transparent system. Feesback was built to deliver that."

The timing couldn't be more urgent. With high inflation, affordability squeezed, and consumer trust in real estate services at a historic low, Feesback provides a refreshing alternative that restores value, efficiency, and confidence to the process.

For brokerages and agents, the benefits extend beyond cost savings. Feesback allows them to:

Reduce wasted spend on cold, low-quality leads.

on cold, low-quality leads. Access exclusive referrals that are transaction-ready.

that are transaction-ready. Compete smarter in a crowded marketplace by aligning growth strategies with performance instead of speculative advertising.

in a crowded marketplace by aligning growth strategies with performance instead of speculative advertising. Strengthen agent retention by offering meaningful referrals and income opportunities, helping brokerages address the reality that only a small percentage of agents in most firms are actual producers.

For customers, the benefits are personal. In an industry where buying, selling, or renting already strains finances, Feesback's cashback at closing can ease the burden - covering moving costs, renovations, mortgage rate buy-downs, a family vacation, savings, or simply peace of mind.

Feesback has partnered with top brokerages in New York City and built a waitlist of thousands of consumers and agents during its pilot launch. Early adopters highlight the platform's fairness and efficiency in one of the nation's toughest housing markets. Expansion to additional U.S. markets is planned for the coming year.

Feesback is free to join! Consumers and agents can visit www.feesback.com, request an invitation code, and start enjoying the benefits now with cashback savings at closing to success-only referrals that eliminate wasted spend!

About Feesback

Feesback is a licensed New York real estate referral brokerage reinventing how customers and agents connect. By offering customers cashback on commissions and giving agents a performance-based alternative to expensive lead generation, Feesback is creating a new standard for fairness, efficiency, and trust in real estate.

