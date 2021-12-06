Startup HousesFor.Sale Introduces Top 10 Real Estate Deals for Thousands of Cities

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The experienced founder of multiple companies, Dominik Mazur, including Net Ideas , co-founder and former CEO of CamFind , and CloudSight AI where he was a CEO and co-founder and was personally granted over 10 patents , has launched his PropTech company, InfoHome.ai with its main property being a much more user-friendly Zillow, Realtor.com RedFin or Trulia which aims to become a much more customer-oriented and transparent version of the former through its mainstay web property HousesFor.Sale where it has just released and is announcing its unique "Best Real Estate Deals" lists https://housesfor.sale/Best-Deals which are organized by states and cities/towns.

Some examples (from thousands of cities and towns) are: Best Deals in Chicago , Top 10 Deals in Denver, CO , Best Deals in Seattle, Washington , and Top 10 Deals in Alpine, Arizona

Dominik Mazur states (that):

"People frequently spend countless days, sometimes weeks trying to find a great real estate deal, which is usually the biggest purchase of their life. Our website seeks to automate the process so users no longer have to go through thousands of property listings in order to find a great deal on a house, especially in this tough seller's housing market. Our mission is to give everyday people as much or more actionable information about real estate than licensed real estate agents possess."

The CEO, who comes from 20 years of technical background experience, wanted to learn the intricacies of real estate better, and how technology can solve the "outdated online real estate systems" that he himself became a currently licensed real estate agent and Realtor/broker in the state of Illinois, as well as a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and Chicago Association of REALTORS®.

He says that "I came to understand that the current technology is not serving users properly; for example why not make the computers do all the calculations, using real estate models like CMA (comparative market analysis) mathematically, and in an instant provide live, updated lists of the Top 10 Real Estate Deals for every major town and city in the USA?"

With this current startup, we are able to provide such insight to customers and go way beyond just MLS stats for houses for sale, leaving potential home buyers much more informed and knowledgeable. Our mission is to bring true transparency to home buyers.

InfoHome Inc. was founded by a serial entrepreneur, Dominik Mazur, in June 2020 in order to disrupt the outdated real estate industry using AI.

